Covestor Ltd Has $107,000 Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABM. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

