Covestor Ltd Has $119,000 Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,786 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kennametal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,566,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,950,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Kennametal news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,431 shares in the company, valued at $877,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Trading Down 0.2 %

Kennametal stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

