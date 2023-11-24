Covestor Ltd Has $121,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Baxter International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $35.87 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baxter International

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.