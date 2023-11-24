Covestor Ltd Increases Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 122.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $46.19 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

