Covestor Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $12,872,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Insider Activity

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXEL

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.