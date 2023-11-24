Covestor Ltd Sells 116 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CorVel were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 432.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CorVel by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel stock opened at $211.83 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $136.22 and a 12-month high of $228.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.10 and a 200 day moving average of $203.77.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $224,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 348,534 shares in the company, valued at $76,677,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,021 shares of company stock worth $3,324,240. Corporate insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

