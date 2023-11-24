Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Sells $494,299.25 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Thorngate-Gottlund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 6th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,191,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.