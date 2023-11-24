CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.15

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €7.15 ($7.86) and last traded at €7.23 ($7.95), with a volume of 103124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €7.42 ($8.15).

CropEnergies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $629.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.95.

About CropEnergies

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for ruminants, pigs, poultry and pets as well as in aquaculture; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; distillers dried grains with solubles for animal feed; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle, pet food, and pigs.

