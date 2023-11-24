Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 746,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,887 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $64,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,332,000 after acquiring an additional 410,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,247,000 after acquiring an additional 347,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 10.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,467,000 after acquiring an additional 401,871 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 15.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,312,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,792,000 after acquiring an additional 447,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.34. 66,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.