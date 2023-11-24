CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 85,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $472,961.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 918,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,618.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

About CVD Equipment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

