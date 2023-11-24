CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Shares Up 13.5%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

CyberAgent Stock Up 13.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

