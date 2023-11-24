D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 14,341 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at $93,348,191.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,107,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,001,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

