D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,684 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.13% of Extreme Networks worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,354 shares in the company, valued at $18,645,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

