D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

