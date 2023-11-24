D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.31% of Source Capital worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Stock Performance

NYSE SOR opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.