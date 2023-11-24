D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 59,891 Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.06% of Virco Mfg. worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Virco Mfg. by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virco Mfg. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $103.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58. Virco Mfg. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $107.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. Analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

