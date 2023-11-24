D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 6,172 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Shopify by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $40,078,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $70.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of -77.98 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

