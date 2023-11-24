D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 475 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 1.27% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 168,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 152,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a market cap of $382.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.