D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $127.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.79. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,519,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

