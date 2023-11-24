Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DNLI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $18.10 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $34,419.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,285.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $105,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,483,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $18,992,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 631,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,007,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 502,086 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

