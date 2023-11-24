Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.54

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 1403321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Denison Mines and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.90 in a report on Friday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

In related news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total value of C$3,472,000.00. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

