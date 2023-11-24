Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.49

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$72.49 and last traded at C$68.21, with a volume of 79910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.21.
Several research firms recently commented on DCBO. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Docebo from C$65.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Docebo from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.
