Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE D traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 225,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810,698. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

