Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Shares Up 2%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $51.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.
