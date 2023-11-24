DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.40

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.40 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.60), with a volume of 12061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.61).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.22. The company has a market cap of £11.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,693.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

