Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,324 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $44,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.26. 532,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,096. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.80. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

