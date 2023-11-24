E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,661 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,447 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,523 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 983,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 898,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 204.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 842,796 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on COGT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

