e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $891,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $963,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.88. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at $669,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,741 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,075. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

