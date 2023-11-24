Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Tops $31.02 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $31.02 million and approximately $531,975.95 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005713 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,959,573,963 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.