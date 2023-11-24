Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551,686 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 79,968 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 2.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $201,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,555,333,000 after acquiring an additional 272,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $545,312,000 after acquiring an additional 65,742 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.35. 189,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,111.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,111.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

