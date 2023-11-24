Element Capital Management LLC Acquires 419 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Element Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $215,981,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Waters by 9,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,562,000 after acquiring an additional 477,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waters by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Waters by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 368,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $276.33 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.71 and a 200 day moving average of $267.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

