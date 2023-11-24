Element Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Element Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 59,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,453,000 after acquiring an additional 316,381 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, CFO Glenn Coleman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

