Element Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $728.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $470.00 and a 52 week high of $745.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $660.29.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.93%.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
