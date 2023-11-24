Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVV. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $13.67 on Friday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Stories

