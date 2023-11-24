Element Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Element Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 7.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 550,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,339,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.8 %

TFX stock opened at $218.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.39 and its 200 day moving average is $223.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

