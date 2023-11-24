Element Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Element Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

