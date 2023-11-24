Element Capital Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,597,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,847.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $419,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,597,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $468,847.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,335,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,500,627 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

