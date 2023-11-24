Element Capital Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NWE opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.