Element Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Element Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,928,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

