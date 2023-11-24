ELIS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23,247.35 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $23,247.35 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.38 or 0.99808904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003880 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03600612 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15,389.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

