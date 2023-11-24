Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) is Pertento Partners LLP’s Largest Position

Pertento Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the quarter. Endeavor Group makes up about 8.8% of Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pertento Partners LLP owned about 0.25% of Endeavor Group worth $42,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDR. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $25.01. 443,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $5,696,971.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,491.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,661 shares of company stock worth $8,789,081 in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Endeavor Group

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.