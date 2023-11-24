Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Energizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENR

Energizer Stock Up 1.0 %

ENR stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 297,086 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after acquiring an additional 291,655 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.