ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.27 on Monday. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

