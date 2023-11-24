Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $243.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFX. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.00.

Get Equifax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $210.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.