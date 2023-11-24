Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $32.20

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.20, but opened at $32.96. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 365,427 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,781,000 after buying an additional 2,125,122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,107.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,829,000 after buying an additional 2,091,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $55,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after buying an additional 1,390,340 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.