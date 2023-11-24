Evercore ISI Raises Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $33.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.51.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.