Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 54,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 196,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EE shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EE. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $1,978,957,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth $66,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

