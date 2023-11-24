Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 195,385 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 68,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

