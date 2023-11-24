ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 198,134 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 198,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after acquiring an additional 267,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,055,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,382,000 after purchasing an additional 427,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,391,000 after buying an additional 386,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after buying an additional 421,122 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,168.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,611. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of FCPT opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCPT

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.