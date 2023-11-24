ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 34,172 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 519.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,172 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $602,107,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,382,000 after buying an additional 948,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,642,000 after buying an additional 609,251 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE WCN opened at $133.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.96 and its 200 day moving average is $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $146.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

